Chael Sonnen: 'Conor McGregor kidding about $250 million bout against Logan Paul'

It's difficult to say what lies ahead for Conor McGregor in combat sports. The former two-division UFC champion was expected to return to the octagon against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 last June but was forced out of the fight due to injury.

UFC CEO Dana White announced that McGregor would not compete until 2025. "The Notorious" was then rumored to be facing featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, but he squashed those reports on social media and added more speculation to what's next.

Two weeks ago, McGregor made a post on X saying his mixed martial arts return would take a backseat to a lucrative boxing match against Logan Paul.

"The rumors of a bout with Topurio are false. I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India," McGregor said. "I have agreed. I will then seek my return to the Octagon."

Days ago, McGregor retweeted a post from The Mac Life confirming the fight with the Paul brother and revealing a $250 million payday. "Conor McGregor and Logan Paul are to feature as part of a historic “Visit India” tourism campaign as the pair clash in Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium. The two will be well rewarded for their efforts, with McGregor set to walkaway with $250 million, making the fight one of the most financially rewarding in history," The Mac Life posted.

Chael Sonnen: 'Not a word is true' about Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

Former UFC title challenger and current commentator, analyst and podcast host Chael Sonnen doesn't believe any aspect of the reported McGregor and Paul boxing match.

"There is a very big former champion that's a star of the mixed martial arts. His name is Conor McGregor. He is claiming that he's going to get $250 million to go box Logan Paul in India for a billionaire investor who wants to bring attention and tourism to India," Sonnen said on his YouTube channel.

"Not a single word is true. You've got to understand, Conor is not boxing Logan Paul. There is not a billionaire in India looking to bring people over and change tourism. That is something that is exclusively done by a government," Sonnen continued. "There's no check for $250,000,000... He's kidding. You've not supposed to believe any of that to be true."