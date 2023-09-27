Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo Press Conference Highlights Video

Undisputed champion Jermell Charlo has his chance to become an overnight superstar if he’s able to beat a man many believe to be the best boxer of his generation and a fellow undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez. Despite already being an underdog, fans are excited to see how well the Texan handles the two-division weight jump.

The press conference began with a face-off between Canelo and Charlo, where both men looked composed and locked in, ready for their meeting in a few days' time. After a lengthy introduction, we got word from the fighters. Charlo stepped up to the podium first.

“Training camp was tough. Training camp was really hard and I had to focus in a lot different. Canelo is a different type of fighter that you just don’t take for granted. He’s done everything in the sport of boxing, he has nothing to prove and everything to gain to me. With that being said, I have so much on my plate. And in order for me to continue this legacy at its finest, I have to be well equipped with every tool that come in the box.”

Next stepped up Canelo Alvarez who kept his speech short and sweet.

“Yes, Jermell is right. I have nothing to prove. But specifically this time, I have something to prove to him because he never believed in my skills. He’s always calling me out and never believes in my skills. Now I have the opportunity to show him my skills and that motivates myself.”

Shortly after their introduction speeches, the questions began flying. Referencing whether he has to prove some fans and media wrong who believe he has lost his step and isn’t the same fighter he once was, Canelo insisted the only person he has to prove something to is himself.

“You never prove anything to the people, they always have something to say. I just want to prove myself and to prove myself [that] I’m still at the top.”

In response to Canelo believing he wasn’t impressed with his boxing skills, Charlo dismissed his opponent's feelings and insisted he was coming to win on September 30.

“I come to win this fight. So no matter what he say, I come to win this fight… There’s a lot of people who don’t believe in you but we shall see [on] Saturday. [If] that’s his motive and that’s his motivation to prove about some skills, so well be it. I’m coming to win.”

Discussing why he’s confident with winning after overcoming injury, stepping up in weight, and facing one of the all-time greats, Jermell Charlo stated that he’s ready to prove himself on the biggest stage.

“I’ve fought my whole life. What I’ve been through in life, I feel like a lot of people can’t compare that. He’s never been through that. Moving up two weight divisions, coming off of injuries, doing this and doing that, I feel like I deserve to be in my position. Now this is the time I get to prove my skills and my worthiness.”

The two then went back and forth as the press conference came to an end. Canelo started by claiming his opponent has never fought anybody like himself.

“He’s gonna feel it. It is hard to say and explain, it’s something different. And he’s gonna realize on Saturday night [that] it’s something different. He’s never used to be with a fighter like me.”

Charlo clapped back by saying he’s a warrior and Canelo hasn’t been in a fight with anybody like himself either.

“That’s what I’m here for and that’s what I’m made for. I’m a warrior… I feel like Canelo’s never seen a fighter of my caliber… It’s just something that I bring to the table than a lot of other fighters that he’s shared the ring with… Little Charlo comes to fight, little Charlo comes to win… Don’t overlook my experience, don’t overlook my power, and don’t overlook my skills.”