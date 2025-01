Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez takes on undefeated fellow Mexican countryman Jaime Miunguia on May 4.

The Beverly Hills Hotel on Tuesday hosted a press conference to promotion the May 4 bout between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Miunguia.

Following the news conference, Alvarez and Miunguia faced off. Check out the video below.