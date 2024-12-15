Canelo Alvarez reportedly set to face Terence Crawford in 2025

Canelo Alvarez has solidified himself as one of the greatest boxers of his generation, but there are still several huge names that he hasn't fought.

Despite competing for almost two decades, the Mexican has lost on just two occasions. Now, riding a five-fight win streak and with the tail end of his career approaching, the 34-year-old is still open to big challenges.

According to the coach of undefeated star Vergil Ortiz Jr., Canelo Alvarez will collide with Terence Crawford in the ring sometime next year.

'Bud' Crawford has an unblemished 41-0 record inside the ring, with 31 of those victories coming by way of knockout. The veteran has managed to knock out multiple world-renowned boxers and would love to add Alvarez to his list of victims.

Rumors have linked Vergil Ortiz Jr. to a fight against Crawford, but Ortiz Jr.'s coach believes the Nebraska native will instead opt to face Alvarez should the chance arise.

"We would take the fight right away," Ortiz Jr.'s coach Robert Garcia said. "I know it's not an easy fight. It's not an easy fight."

"Crawford is a great fighter, pound-for-pound number one or number two or number three... I think [Naoya] Inoue, Crawford, and [Oleksandr] Usyk are top three."

"He's already 37 [or] 38 somewhere around where he's looking for the biggest fight out there. The biggest payday."

"I think it would be a big fight [against Ortiz Jr.] but I think he's looking at something like Canelo, where it's going to triple the money that he could make against Vergil."

"So, he's just playing it smart. I don't blame him. He's already 37 [or] 38 and looking at the best fights out there for him when it comes to financially."

"I can't say he doesn't want to fight because he's a warrior. He's one of the best fighters in the world so he'll fight anybody... I don't think he's afraid of fighting Vergil, I just think he's being smart."

Check out what coach Robert Garcia had to say below.