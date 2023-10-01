Canelo Alvarez defeats Jermell Charlo Photo Gallery, Post-Comments & Results

The undisputed super middleweight crown was up for grabs on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena when two champions clashed in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez put his championship on the line against Jermell Charlo on Saturday in Las Vegas. The two fought in a headlining bout on a 8-fight card. Charlo earned undisputed status at 154 pounds in his last outing when he scored a TKO of Brian Castano.

Canelo went to a decision in his last two fights against Gennadiy Golovkin and John Ryder. Some wondered if the Mexican superstar was past his prime heading into the match against Charlo at T-Mobile Arena.

Canelo would go the distance with Charlo, dropping him in the 7th round and winning by unanimous decision after 12 rounds and retaining all his middleweight belts. Only losing two rounds on two of the judges scorecards to Charlo- the 5th and the 9th round. One judge had every round for Canelo except the 9th round.

“I’m great. I’m happy. Thank you everybody for coming. I love you guys so much. I love my family, my friends, my fans who came from so far just to support me. Thank you so much. I love you all.

“I’m a strong fighter all the time, against all the fighters. I’m a strong man. Nobody can beat this Canelo.

“We worked on attacking the body. We know he’s a great fighter. He knows how to move in the ring. We worked on attacking the body for three months. For three months in the mountains without my family, without everything. But I still love boxing. I love boxing so much. Boxing is my life. Boxing made me the person I am today. That’s why I love boxing so much. And I love boxing so much because of my fans, too.

The Punch that Dropped Charlo in the 7th

“I worked the whole fight on going to the body, and then I changed it up. That’s what happens when you change the punch.

“I wasn’t disappointed not to get the knockout. I feel great. That’s why we fight 12 rounds, right? If I don’t get the knockout, I get 12 rounds to show I’m the best. That I’m the better fighter. That’s why it’s 12 rounds, to show who’s better. Nobody can beat this Canelo.

What's Next for Canelo?

“Cinco de Mayo against whoever. I don’t care.”

CANELO ÁLVAREZ vs JERMELL CHARLO Photo Gallery CANELO ÁLVAREZ vs JERMELL CHARLO Photo Gallery 14 Gallery 14 Images

“I just felt like I wasn’t me in there. I don’t make excuses for myself, so it is what it is. I take my punches and roll with it. It’s boxing. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.”

“Truthfully, I could feel the difference in the weight. I jumped up 14 pounds. I am undisputed in my weight division. I was daring do be great but you fall short sometimes. You just have to keep on pushing. My road don’t stop right here.”

“Absolutely I’ll move back to 154. This morning, I weighed like 172 or 173 pounds. I’ll grandfather myself into this. I’m proud of myself. He didn’t knock me out. He knocked all them other guys out. He hit me with some hard shots. I thought I got mine off. I’m the little Charlo and I represent that.

“I’ll fight whoever I got to fight. I am down to fight whoever. I want to fight Terence Crawford. I could fight Terence Crawford in my weight division. I know he’s somewhere around this joint. Let him fight Errol Spence or whatever they got going on, get that out of the way. I’m waiting.”

Canelo Alvarez vs. Charlo Official Results