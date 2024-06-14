Canelo Alvarez agrees to blockbuster Terence Crawford clash

Canelo Alvarez has given the green light for a super-fight with Terence Crawford to go ahead.

After several call-outs, Canelo Alvarez has finally agreed to a potential legacy fight against the undefeated Terence Crawford.

Crawford climbed to 40-0 last time out, earning a one-sided victory in another super-fight against Errol Spence Jr. For the months following his all-timer performance, the 36-year-old has been targeting a fight with the Mexican icon–and it now seems that the interest is mutual.

While discussing the possibility of the fight, Canelo Alvarez changed his mindset on colliding with Terence Crawford. After originally not being sold on the prospect, Canelo is now open to the idea of the bout.

"Crawford is a great fighter, obviously, [but he's] three divisions below," Canelo said while attending a No Golf, No Life presentation. "As I’ve said before, I’ve fought bigger guys in my category, smaller guys, older guys, younger guys."

"At the end of the day, I was born to fight and I’ll fight anyone, obviously on terms that suit me best."

"At this point in my career I’ll always make the best fights but they have to benefit me. It depends on the money, but why not?" [h/t Second Scout]

Canelo Alvarez showed his class last time out. Just last month, the North American earned a dominant decision victory over his fellow countryman Jaime Munguía.

Munguía posed a knockout threat heading into the bout, but it was Canelo who landed the damaging blows.

Despite showing keen interest in the aforementioned super-fight, Terrance Crawford has an upcoming brawl to worry about.

'Bud' will step in against the promising European talent, Israil Madrimov. While he has an impressive 10-0-1 record, Madrimov is the much less experienced fighter and will enter the ring as the underdog.

If all goes to plan for Terence Crawford, the Canelo matchup can begin to unfold following his next outing. Crawford is set to step into the squared circle on August 3.