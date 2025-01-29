Skip to main content

Brian Ortega chokes out gamer over Fortnite trash talk | Video

Former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega flew across the country to choke out a gamer over Fortnite trash talk.

Online gaming can be a toxic environment. The industry draws nearly $2 billion a year in revenue and you never really know exactly who you're playing with or against. You could be talking trash to a high-level UFC fighter.  

Former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega found himself on the receiving end of some online smack talk while recently playing the popular game Fortnite. The situation resulted in Ortega flying across the country to choke out the online troll.  

Ortega posted a video to social media of him choking out the trash talker as part of an online bet. 

"People ask me, ‘Hey, play with me on Fornite, play with me on Fortnite’ Cool, cool. Only problem is you be talking mad you know what,” Ortega said. “So, I had a homie, an online homie talking mad smack. The real reason I came out to North Carolina was because he was talking sh*t, and we made a bet. I said I would fly over there and choke you out, and here he is.

"I showed up to his damn job. I had to wait for him to finish his job. So now, I’m going to choke his ass out. A bet is a bet," Ortega said.  

 
