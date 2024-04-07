Brendan Allen narrowly defeats Chris Curtis in UFC Vegas 90 main event

A middleweight rematch between sixth-ranked Brendan Allen and 14th-ranked Chris Curtis headlined Saturday's UFC Vegas 90 fight card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Allen (23-5) entered the bout riding a six-fight winning streak. Five of those wins came by way of submission. Curtis (31-10, 1 NC) won his last bout against Marc-André Barriault via split decision. Curtis stopped Allen with punches and knees in their first meeting back in December 2021. It was the last time Allen lost a fight.

Allen opened the fight with a solid kick to the body. Curtis took the center of the cage while Allen worked on the outside. Allen tied Curtis up and took him down taking his back in the process. He applied a body triangle. Curtis spun into Allen and got back to his feet.

Back standing, Allen connected with an elbow on the inside. Curtis landed a counter left hand. Curtis stepped in with a stiff jab. The round ended with Curtis delivering a font kick to the body. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Allen.

Both corners were pretty happy with their fighters' first-round performances. Allen utilized a kick-heavy offense. Curtis connected with a combination. Curtis pressured Allen. He connected with a left hand. They paced picked up. Allen connected with a right hand. Curtis started targeting the body of Allen. Allen responded with a right hand. Curtis landed a combination nearly the end of the round. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Curtis.

Allen started the third frame with a right hand. Curtis continued to press forward. Allen connected with a sneaky elbow followed by a right hand. Curtis responded with a right hand. Allen accidentally poked Curtis in the eye. Curtis was given time to recover and the fight was restarted.

Allen delivered a leg kick. Curtis barely missed with a head kick. Curtis landed a right hand that wobbled Allen. Allen quickly changed levels and briefly took Curtis down. Allen took his back standing and applied a body triangle. Curtis fought the hands and protected his neck. Allen gave up on it and landed an elbow on the break. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Allen.

Curtis connected with a left hand to start the fourth. They exchanged leg kicks. Curtis appeared to accidentally poked Allen in the eye. Allen was initially given time to recover but the referee ruled that it was a punch and the fight was restarted. Allen quickly took Curtis down and took his back. Curtis exploded and gained top position. He then stood up. Curtis went to the body with a punch. Allen connected with a hard elbow. Allen fired off a head kick that partially landed. He changed levels looking to get the fight to the ground. Curtis remained standing but Allen stayed on him. Allen took Curtis down and took his back. Curtis tried to scrambled but Allen mounted him and that's how the round ended. MMAWeekly scored the frame 10-9 for Allen.

Curtis pressured Allen and landed a combination. Allen looked to get the fight to the ground but Curtis fended off the attempt and connected with a knee. Allen stayed with it and took Curtis' back. He isolated a leg but Curtis got it free and stood. Allen landed a knee followed by a right hand. He looked to get Curtis down but Curtis sprawled. Allen went high with a kick but Curtis blocked it. Curtis stuffed another takedown attempt. Allen went for another takedown. He slammed Curtis to the canvas. He took Curtis' back with a minute remaining. Curtis reversed the position and stood. He waived Allen to his feet and Allen immediately went for a takedown. Allen landed a leaping knee that hurt Curtis. The round ended and both men sat down on the canvas.

The judges scored the fight for Allen via split decision. The scorecards read 47–48, 48–47, and 49–46.