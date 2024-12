Following Thursday's BKFC 56 Pre-Fight Press Conference, the fighters faced off with their opponents.

The BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Pre-Fight Press Conference took place on Thursday in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez headline Saturday's fight card in a fight that promises to have fireworks.

Perry is undefeated with no gloves with a 3-0 record. Alvarez won his promotional debut and looks to take out Perry in his second BKFC bout.

Following the press conference, the fighters faced off with their opponents ahead of Saturday's fights.

BKFC 56 Pre-Fight Press Conference Face-Offs Video