Skip to main content

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 56 fight card on Saturday weigh-in tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Friday, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the fighters competing on the BKFC 56 fight card weigh-in at 8 p.m. ET.

The fight card is headlined by a match between Mike Perry and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.  Perry is undefeated with no gloves with a 3-0 record. Alvarez won his promotional debut and looks to take out Perry in his second BKFC bout.

BKFC 56 Weigh-in Video

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan
Oleksandr Usyk
News

Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

By Joshua Ryan
usyk-fury2-ppresser-1600
News

Usyk vs. Fury 2 Post-Fight Press Conference

Following the Usyk vs. Fury 2 fights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the winners will answer questions from the media during the post-fight press conference.

By Jeff Cain