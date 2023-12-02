BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Weigh-in Video

The fighters competing on the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 56 fight card on Saturday weigh-in tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On Friday, in Salt Lake City, Utah, the fighters competing on the BKFC 56 fight card weigh-in at 8 p.m. ET.

The fight card is headlined by a match between Mike Perry and former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez. Perry is undefeated with no gloves with a 3-0 record. Alvarez won his promotional debut and looks to take out Perry in his second BKFC bout.

BKFC 56 Weigh-in Video