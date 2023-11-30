BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Press Conference Video

Watch the BKFC 56 Pre-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Salt Lake City at 5 p.m. ET.

"Platinum" Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez headline Saturday's Bare knuckle Fighting Championship 55 on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Salt Lake City. The event takes place at the Maverik Center and features 12 fights.

Perry is undefeated with no gloves with a 3-0 record. Alvarez won his promotional debut and looks to take out Perry in his second BKFC bout.

The Pre-Fight Press Conference takes place on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Salt Lake City, and promises back and forth banter between the main event fighters.

BKFC 56 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video