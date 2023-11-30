Skip to main content

BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Press Conference Video

Watch the BKFC 56 Pre-Fight Press Conference streaming live from Salt Lake City at 5 p.m. ET.

"Platinum" Mike Perry and Eddie Alvarez headline Saturday's Bare knuckle Fighting Championship 55 on Saturday, Dec. 2 in Salt Lake City.  The event takes place at the Maverik Center and features 12 fights.  

Perry is undefeated with no gloves with a 3-0 record.  Alvarez won his promotional debut and looks to take out Perry in his second BKFC bout.  

The Pre-Fight Press Conference takes place on Thursday, Nov. 30 in Salt Lake City, and promises back and forth banter between the main event fighters.  

BKFC 56 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
usyk-fury2-dazn-1600
News

Michael Bisping would like to see Tyson Fury retire

Tyson Fury suffered his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday and former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping would like to see Fury retire.

By Jeff Cain
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan
Oleksandr Usyk
News

Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

By Joshua Ryan