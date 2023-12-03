BKFC 56: Perry vs. Alvarez Photo Gallery

Check out the BKFC 56 Photo Gallery showcasing Mike Perry against former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez which took place on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

BKFC 56 Photo Gallery showcased Mike Perry facing off against former UFC light weight champion Eddie Alvarez which took place on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah for the symbolic King of Violence Championship.

Perry entered the bout undefeated (3-0) in the promotion while Alvarez won his first fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, and the fight promised fireworks.

The fight card featured three BKFC title bouts. In the co-main event the women's flyweight championship was on the line between champion Christine Ferea and former UFC fighter Bec Rawlings. The fight was a rematch. Ferea defeated Rawlings in April due to doctor stoppage.

The featherweight title was on the line when champion Kai Stewart clashed with Howard Davis. Also on the BKFC 56 fight card was a heavyweight championship bout between Arnold Adams and Mick Terrill.

A heavyweight bout between Ben Rothwell and Todd Duffee was originally scheduled to happen on the fight card's co-main event. However, just days before the event, the fight was cancelled due to Rothwell falling ill.

The fight card featured 11 fights including a lightweight clash between hard-hitting Jeremy Stephens and Jimmie Rivera. The event took place at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City.