Ben Askren open to Jorge Masvidal rematch at UFC 300: 'I don't give a damn, I'm out of retirement'

Ben Askren has announced his interest in rematching Jorge Masvidal at UFC 300, should the fight be available.

Ben Askren may be the latest of the handful of former MMA stars who want to return to the cage, and unsurprisingly, he seemingly has a name and date in mind.

With UFC 300 fast approaching, a plethora of big-name talent both past and present have shown interest in competing at the historic event. The milestone pay-per-view promises to showcase some of the sports' very best competitors, but the news surrounding the card has been held to a minimum.

After Jorge Masvidal teased his comeback from retirement, Ben Askren was quick to throw his name into the hat to be his potential opponent. 'Funky' spoke with Daniel Cormier about 'Gamebred's announcement.

"I mean, probably because he ain't got no more money. That's my best guess," Askren said about Masvidal's possible return. "I bet it's going to be in boxing or something, I bet it's not going to be in the UFC. That's my guess."

Continuing, Ben Askren claimed if the offer was there to fight Jorge Masvidal, he would jump at the opportunity.

"If Dana called me and said Ben, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 300, International [Fight Week], I don't give a damn, I'm out of retirement. I'll fight him, I don't care."

Jorge Masvidal announces his return from retirement

"He'll never say yes to that unless maybe he loses some more money or something. But it would be great, I would love to... I don't want to be begging and groveling for it."

"I mean, it's unlikely to happen. So, it's like, if someone calls me and says it's going to happen, okay, I'm there. If they don't, I'm just going to live my life."

"I'm ready, I stay in shape. I'm wrestling a lot. I don't strike much. I don't strike at all, I just wrestle. But I'm in good shape, [if] he wants to fight, great. But I'm not going to campaign for it."

Check out Ben Askren state his interest in a potential Jorge Masvidal rematch in the video below.
