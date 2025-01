Bellator 299: Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards results

Everything you need to know about Bellator 299.

Bellator hosted a massive 21 fight card from Dublin, Ireland on Saturday which aired in the early hours of the day for American fans. Topping the card was a middleweight title fight between reigning champion Johnny Eblen and contender, Fabian Edwards (Leon Edwards' brother).

Here's how the whole card played out.

Bellator 299 main card results

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards via KO (punches and elbows) — 0:21, Round 3.

Aaron Pico def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (punches) — 3:05, Round 1.

Sara Collins def. Sinead Kavanagh via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Mads Burnell def. Daniel Weichel via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27).

Levan Chokheli def. Sabah Homasi via KO (front kick) — 1:51, Round 1.

Bellator 299 prelim results

Peter Queally and Daniele Miceli ends at 0:26 as a No-Contest (eye injury)



Jay Jay Wilson def. Mansour Barnaoui via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Gregory Babene def. Charlie Ward via submission (guillotine choke) — 1:03, Round 1

Ciaran Clarke def. Przemyslaw Gorny via submission (arm-triangle choke) — 2:52, Round 2

Luca Poclit def. Roman Faraldo via submission (D’Arce choke) — 2:18, Round 1

Khasan Magomedsharipov def. Piotr Niedzielski via submission (arm-triangle choke) — 3:58, Round 2

Darragh Kelly def. Jelle Zeegers via TKO (punches) — 3:42, Round 3

Otto Rodrigues def. Brian Moore via submission (arm-triangle choke) — 1:31, Round 2

Attila Korkmaz def. Davy Gallon via TKO (punches) — 0:23, Round 3

Asael Adjoudj def. Ibrahim Al-Faqih Hassan via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh O’Connor def. Kenny Mokhonoana via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Romain Debienne def. Nicolo Solli via TKO(punches) — 0:39, Round 1

Sergey Bilostenniy def. Kasim Aras via TKO (wheel kick and punches) — 2:33, Round 1

Mark Ewen def. Noah Gugnon via TKO (punches) — 3:51, Round 2

Mackenzie Stiller def. Chiara Penco via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)