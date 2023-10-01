Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship 51 Photo Gallery

On Friday, the Salem Civic Center in Virginia hosted BKFC 51. In the main event, Britain Hart defended her title against Melanie Shah.

In the fight card's main event, Britain Hart dominated Melanie Shah and knocked one of her teeth out on her way to a one-sided unanimous decision to retain her BKFC Strawweight title.

