Skip to main content
54-Melanie-Shaw-vs-Britain-Hart-BKFC-51
image caption
Britain Hart destroys Melanie Shah

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship 51 Photo Gallery

On Friday, the Salem Civic Center in Virginia hosted BKFC 51. In the main event, Britain Hart defended her title against Melanie Shah.

Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship 51 took place on Friday at the Salem Civic Center in Salem, Virginia.  

In the fight card's main event, Britain Hart dominated Melanie Shah and knocked one of her teeth out on her way to a one-sided unanimous decision to retain her BKFC Strawweight title.  

BKFC 51 Photo Gallery

BKFC 51 Photo Gallery
56-Melanie-Shaw-vs-Britain-Hart-BKFC-51
01b-ring-girl-BKFC-51
01-Kasim-Ruffin-vs-Daniel-Gary-BKFC-51
51
Gallery
51 Images
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Michael Bisping
News

Michael Bisping reveals his UFC Saudi Arabia main event prediction

Michael Bisping gave his prediction for the UFC Saudi Arabia main event bout between Israel Adesanya and Nassourdine Imavov.

By Jeff Cain
ortega-chokeout-fortnite-1600
News

Brian Ortega chokes out gamer over Fortnite trash talk | Video

Former two-time UFC featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega flew across the country to choke out a gamer over Fortnite trash talk.

By Jeff Cain
Dricu- Du-Plessis-Robert-Whittaker-UFC290-1600
News

Watch Dricus Du Plessis take out Robert Whittaker to earn UFC title shot | Full Fight

Rewatch the full fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Robert Whittaker ahead of Du Plessis's rematch title fight against Sean Strickland at UFC 312.

By Jeff Cain