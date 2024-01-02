Audio of Sean Strickland's emotional appearance on Theo Von's podcast surfaces

Sean Strickland is a modern-day gladiator who puts it all on the line each time he enters the octagon. Alongside his love to fight, he is a controversial and bold individual who often speaks his mind, but even he has strong emotions too.

The UFC middleweight champion has seen a steady increase in his fanbase over the years and a large reason for that is his ability to say whatever he wants without being 'canceled'. During a recent podcast appearance, the 32-year-old showed a side of himself the public has never seen before.

While sitting down with Theo Von for an episode of his 'This Past Weekend' podcast, Sean Strickland got real on the struggles of trauma. Since the recent release of the episode, an audio clip surfaced online of the exchange that caused the UFC star to get emotional.

Sean Strickland explained how his conflict at home began damaging his time in school and his lack of sleep caught up with him from a young age. Just before he gets upset, Strickland reveals he stopped believing in god due to his circumstances at home.

The California native has been open about his troubled past before but this is the first time he's delved deep into his childhood and become clearly emotional.

PTSD affects millions of Americans and countless more people worldwide each year. Whether you're a young child or a UFC champion, the distress can be daunting and needs to be treated with the utmost care.

Dricus Du Plessis may be the first man to have gotten in Sean Strickland's head and he did so during their press conference last month.

The South African made some vulgar comments surrounding his opponents' past and the two have been heated ever since. Strickland has recently come out and blasted 'Stillknocks' for his actions.

"There's some things that are off limits. You don't really talk about a man's wife, you don't talk about a man's kids, and you don't talk about a kid being abused. These things are all off limits."

"Whenever Dricus goes on there and he jokes about that sh*t, dude, you have no idea. I'll f***ing kill you, you have no idea. I think the issue is too, when you're a kid and you're made to be a victim your whole life, as an adult, you're like, never again. I'll f***ing kill you."

Check out Sean Strickland's appearance on Theo Von's This Past Weekend below.