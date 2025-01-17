Arman Tsarukyan out injured, Renato Moicano steps in against Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev will now face Renato Moicano at UFC 311 after Arman Tsarukyan pulls out with an injury.

After months building hype around a fight that would have undoubtedly delivered, Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan has been canceled.

UFC 311 is the company's first event of the year and was set to feature the Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan rematch in the headliner—this time for lightweight gold. Just one day before the bout, an injury caused the challenger to pull out and a new contender will now step up in his absence.

Currently riding a four-fight win streak and racking up some impressive performances during that time, Renato Moicano has been selected as the man to replace the injured Tsarukyan.

Several fighters called for their shot but the UFC ultimately opted for the Brazilian; who was delighted to be given the chance.

"Hey guess what," Moicano said after news broke of his UFC 311 title opportunity. "I will be world champion tomorrow!"

"God is so good! Thank you [for] all the support."

After sensationally accepting the challenge, Islam Makhachev has released his first statement on social media.

"What does this title represent? It means you're the best in the world and if you're the best in the world, it doesn't matter who's going to be standing across from you."

"What do I say? No? NEVER. Let's do this!"

According to reports, as he was cutting weight in preparation for his first UFC title shot, Arman Tsarukyan sustained an injury that forced him out of the fight.

Dana White announced earlier today that back pain caused the change of opponents for Islam Makhachev.

"[At] around 1 am, we received a call from Arman Tsarukyan who informed us that he was experiencing significant back pain [and] due to the injury, he feels like he is not healthy enough to compete."

"Stepping in to fight Islam Makhachev for the title will be Renato Moicano."

Listen to the full reveal below.