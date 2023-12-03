Arman Tsarukyan knocks out Beneil Dariush in UFC Austin main event

UFC Austin was headlined by a lightweight bout between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan.

A lightweight bout between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan headlined Saturday's UFC Austin fight card in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Dariush entered the bout coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira while Tsarukyan entered the fight riding a two-fight winning streak.

Dariush landed first with a kick to the body. He landed a leg kick. Tsarukyan stepped forward and landed a knee followed by a right hand that dropped Dariush. He followed up with three more punches before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.

The official time of the stoppage came at 1:04 of the first round.

"I was expecting a knockout. I told you guys, I don't want to win by decision, or whatever," Tsarukyan said following the win. "I just wanted to performance very well, knock him out, and go home and get a title fight.

"I want to say, thank you so much Beneil. He's the most respectful fighter in the division," continued Tsarukyan. "Because of him I'm a Top 5 fighter now, and hopefully the next fight will be for a title... I'm going to be a champion. Trust me guys."

"I knew I could knock him out and I did it."