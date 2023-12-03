Skip to main content

Arman Tsarukyan knocks out Beneil Dariush in UFC Austin main event

UFC Austin was headlined by a lightweight bout between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan.

A lightweight bout between fourth ranked Beneil Dariush and eighth ranked Arman Tsarukyan headlined Saturday's UFC Austin fight card in Salt Lake City, Utah.  

Dariush entered the bout coming off a loss to former champion Charles Oliveira while Tsarukyan entered the fight riding a two-fight winning streak.

Dariush landed first with a kick to the body.  He landed a leg kick.  Tsarukyan stepped forward and landed a knee followed by a right hand that dropped Dariush.  He followed up with three more punches before the referee stepped in to stop the fight.  

The official time of the stoppage came at 1:04 of the first round.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I was expecting a knockout.  I told you guys, I don't want to win by decision, or whatever," Tsarukyan said following the win.  "I just wanted to performance very well, knock him out, and go home and get a title fight.  

"I want to say, thank you so much Beneil.  He's the most respectful fighter in the division," continued Tsarukyan.  "Because of him I'm a Top  5 fighter now, and hopefully the next fight will be for a title... I'm going to be a champion.  Trust me guys."

"I knew I could knock him out and I did it."    

  
usyk-fury2-dazn-1600
News

Michael Bisping would like to see Tyson Fury retire

Tyson Fury suffered his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday and former UFC middleweight champ Michael Bisping would like to see Fury retire.

By Jeff Cain
Tyson Fury
News

Tyson Fury protests 'robbery' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

Tyson Fury suffered defeat against Oleksandr Usyk for the second time, though he believes it was a robbery decision.

By Joshua Ryan
Oleksandr Usyk
News

Oleksandr Usyk scores unanimous decision victory in Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk has once again claimed victory over Tyson Fury, this time by unanimous decision.

By Joshua Ryan