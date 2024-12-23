Arman Tsarukyan believes he's the only lightweight that can beat Islam Makhachev

Top lightweight contender Amran Tsarukyan believes he's the only one in the division that can dethrone champion Islam Makhachev.

When Arman Tsarukyan made his octagon debut in April 2019, he didn't realize that it would set up a championship rematch down the road. Tsarukyan accepted a short-notice fight against Islam Makhachev and lost via unanimous decision.

Makhachev went on to capture the 155-pound championship and Tsarukyan fought his way into top contender status. The two rematch in the UFC 311 main event on Jan. 18 in Inglewood, California.

"When I fought last time in Russia, it wasn't in the UFC. My manager told me, 'You're going to get in the UFC soon.' He called me before three weeks, 'You got the fight in the UFC.' I said, 'Okay,' and signed the contract," Tsaruykan explained to ESPN MMA.

"He said, 'It's Islam Makhachev,' and I said, 'Okay, way better.' I was super excited because I was super young, 22-years old, and I wanted to win so much that fight," Tsarukyan continued. "This is the biggest dream in my life. When I was young, UFC was super big for me. I thought it's impossible to get there, but when I get there and started to fight, I understood that I'm a guy who could be champion."

Tsarukyan's UFC debut took place in Saint Petersburg, Russia. While he did not get the win, the bout earned 'Fight of the Night' honors. On Jan. 18, Tsarukyan will have the opportunity to avenge a previous loss and realize his dream of becoming a UFC champion.

Tsarukyan didn't make any excuses for the first loss to Makhachev but wishes he had more time to prepare for it. After spending 15 minutes in the cage with the current titleholder, Tsarukyan said he realized Makhachev isn't as good as everyone thinks he is.

"He's not that good like people think," Tsarukyan said. "People like think he's unbeatable and like crazy wrestling. I took him down when I was 22-years old."

"He's the best in our division. I think just me who can beat him right now," Tsarykyan continued.