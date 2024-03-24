Skip to main content

Andre Lima UFC Vegas 89 Octagon Interview: 'He bit me'

Undefeated Andre Lima made his octagon debut on Saturday at UFC Vegas 89 and won after his opponent was disqualified.

Flyweight Andre Lima made his octagon debut on Saturday on the UFC Vegas 89 preliminary fight card against fellow newcomer Igor Severino.  Both men entered the fight undefeated but only one left still under UFC contract.  

In the second round of their match, Severino bit Lima on the arm while working for a takedown.  Lima immediately alerted referee Chris Tognoni and showed him the bite mark.  Tognoni called a halt to the fight and disqualified Severino.  He was immediately leg go by the fight promotion.  

Following the bout, Lima spoke with former fighter-turned broadcaster Paul Felder inside the octagon. 

"He bit me while I was trying to take him down," Lima said following the fight.  "I was going to continue to damage him, continue to touch him, and finish the fight.  But as you saw, that's why I yelled, 'He bit me.'"

With the win, Lima extended his unbeaten streak to 8-0.  He later had the bite mark tattooed on his arm. 

Severino's release came immediately, and he could be facing disciplinary action from the Nevada State Athletic Commission.  

"Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters," White told Kevin Iole. "If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC." 
