Andre Lima gets tattoo of UFC Vegas 89 bite marks

Flyweight Andre Lima remained undefeated and picked up his first octagon win on Saturday during the UFC Vegas 89 preliminary card when his opponent was disqualified.

During the second round of their bout, Igor Severino bit Lima on the arm while attempting to take him down. Lima alerted referee Chris Tognoni and showed him the bite mark. Tognoni halted the fight and disqualified Severino. The bite marks could clearly be seen on Lima's arm during his post-fight interview. Severino received his pink slip from the fight promotion following the brazen rule violation.

Lima decided to get the bite marks forever in place on his arm where he was bitten. He posted a video to social media of him getting a tattoo of the indentions. "First ever “I got f**king bit bonus,”" the caption read.

With the win, Lima improved his undefeated record to 8-0. With such an infraction, it's unlikely Severino will see the inside of the UFC octagon again. UFC CEO Dana White was not happy about such a blatant foul and the Nevada State Athletic Commission will not be either.

"Those were two up-and-coming undefeated fighters," White told Kevin Iole. "If you get frustrated and want out of the fight, there are plenty of ways to do it, but the worst thing u can do is bite your opponent. Now, you get cut and lose the biggest opportunity of your life. Not to mention, he’s going to have real problems with the NSAC."