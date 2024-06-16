Anderson Silva vs. Chael Sonnen 'boxing match' ends in a draw

The exhibition boxing match between UFC rivals, former middleweight champion Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen, took place on Saturday in Brazil.

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva and former title challenger Chael Sonnen fought in an exhibition boxing match in Brazil on Saturday. It was a trilogy match for the former UFC rivals.

Sonnen and Silva first fought at UFC 117 in August 2010. Sonnen was a heavy underdog heading into the fight but thoroughly dominated Silva for the first four rounds. Just after the midway mark of the final frame, after being taken down again, Silva locked on a triangle choke and pull victory from the jaws of defeat.

In the rematch at UFC 148 in July 2012, Silva finished Sonnen in the second round. The trilogy match took place inside a boxing ring Sao Paulo. It was billed as Silva's final fight in his native country.

The bout was an exhibition match and both fighters approached the opening round as a light sparring session. Sonnen pressured Silva and the two exchanged but appeared to be holding back on their punches. Silva worked behind his jab while Sonnen pressed forward. They were touching each other with punches but there was no power on them.

The second round saw the same holding back by both men. It became clear that the exhibition match was for show than it was for competition.

Silva picked up the pace in the third round popping his jab repeatedly in Sonnen's face. He went to the body and head and showed that he's still got some footwork and hand speed on the cusp of 50. In the closing moments of the round, Sonnen backed Silva into the corner and delivered punches to the body. The round ended with Silva connecting with a combination.

Sonnen pursued Silva in the early going of the fourth frame. Silva kept him on the outside with his jab. Neither fighter looked to hurt the other.

The volume of punches and the output of both fighters picked up in the final round. But there wasn't a power shot thrown in the entire "fight," although Sonnen did have blood trickling from his nose. Because it was an exhibition match, a winner was not declared. The fight ended in a draw.