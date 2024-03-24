Skip to main content

Amanda Ribas UFC Vegas 89 Octagon Interview: 'I tried to do my best'

Flyweight Amanda Ribas spoke after her UFC Vegas 89 loss to former two-time strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas.

Amanda Ribas entered the UFC Vegas 89 main event on Saturday against former two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas looking to pick up a win over a future Hall of Famer.  

Ribas came up short on the judges' scorecards losing via unanimous decision.  Following the fight she was interview inside the octagon by fighter-turned broadcaster Paul Felder.  

"Rose is a warrior.  I am too," Ribas said following the fight.  "I tried to do my best and I hope the next one will be better."  

Amanda Ribas UFC Vegas 89 Octagon Interview

Ribas entered the match ranked eighth in the division.  She likely won't drop far with the loss, but Namajunas will make her flyweight rankings debut inside the Top 10.
