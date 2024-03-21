Skip to main content

Amanda Ribas looking to finish Rose Namajunas

Eighth-ranked women's flyweight Amanda Ribas enters the biggest fight of her career this weekend against Rose Namajunas.

Eighth-ranked women's flyweight Amanda Ribas headlines this weekend's UFC Vegas 89 fight card against former two-time strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas.  

Heading into the biggest fight of her career, Ribas has prepared for best Namajunas possible.  

"I always put in my mind that I will face the best Rose Namajunas ever," Ribas said during the UFC Vegas 89 Media Day.  "I'm trained for the best of her."

Ribas (13-4) is coming off a stunning spinning wheel kick finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight but hasn't put together back-to-back wins since 2020.  She plans to change that on Saturday.  Ribas hopes a win over Namajunas will garner her a Top 5 ranked opponent next.    

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"I really enjoyed my last year that I did three fights, so this year I hope we can do three fights.  I like to be active inside the octagon.  I hope, if I win, God bless me with that, I can do Top 5 and maybe go to the belt," she said.  

Ribas is prepared to go five rounds against Namajunas, but wants to finish the fight.  After all, you typically need a finish to get a bonus.  

"Before I am a UFC fighter, I am a UFC fan.  I like to watch fights that end with submission or a knockout, so in all my fights I try to do that because, for me the fan, it's better to watch and for me as a fighter it's better to get a bonus," Ribas said.  
Grant Dawson
News

Grant Dawson: 'Michael Chandler doesn't belong in the Top 15'

Lightweight Grant Dawson explains why he doesn't think Michael Chandler belongs in the Top 15 UFC rankings.

By Jeff Cain
Chael Sonnen
News

Boxing promoter contacts Chael Sonnen over McGregor vs. Paul comments

Earlier this week, Chael Sonnen expressed his opinion that a $250 million boxing match between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul shouldn't be believed.

By Jeff Cain
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor at the UFC 229 New York Press Conference
News

Khabib Nurmagomedov renews conflict with Conor McGregor after fiery Ireland comment

Khabib Nurmagomedov has dragged Conor McGregor back into their feud with his recent comments about Ireland.

By Joshua Ryan