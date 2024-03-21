Amanda Ribas looking to finish Rose Namajunas

Eighth-ranked women's flyweight Amanda Ribas headlines this weekend's UFC Vegas 89 fight card against former two-time strawweight titleholder Rose Namajunas.

Heading into the biggest fight of her career, Ribas has prepared for best Namajunas possible.

"I always put in my mind that I will face the best Rose Namajunas ever," Ribas said during the UFC Vegas 89 Media Day. "I'm trained for the best of her."

Ribas (13-4) is coming off a stunning spinning wheel kick finish over Luana Pinheiro in her last fight but hasn't put together back-to-back wins since 2020. She plans to change that on Saturday. Ribas hopes a win over Namajunas will garner her a Top 5 ranked opponent next.

"I really enjoyed my last year that I did three fights, so this year I hope we can do three fights. I like to be active inside the octagon. I hope, if I win, God bless me with that, I can do Top 5 and maybe go to the belt," she said.

Ribas is prepared to go five rounds against Namajunas, but wants to finish the fight. After all, you typically need a finish to get a bonus.

"Before I am a UFC fighter, I am a UFC fan. I like to watch fights that end with submission or a knockout, so in all my fights I try to do that because, for me the fan, it's better to watch and for me as a fighter it's better to get a bonus," Ribas said.