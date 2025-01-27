Aljamain Sterling eyes April return: 'I’m still chasing that gold'

If things go as planned, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling would like to return to the octagon in April and continue his pursuit of a second UFC championship.

Sterling moved up to the 145-pound division after losing the bantamweight title to Sean O'Malley in April 2023. A year later he made his featherweight debut defeating Calvin Kattar via unanimous decision at UFC 300. Coming off a decision loss to fourth-ranked Movsar Evloev, Sterling still has his sights set on winning gold.

“A lot of fans don’t think I lost that fight,” Sterling told MMA Junkie. “I watched it back a couple times now, and I still don’t think I lost the fight. Obviously, the judges are the judge, so whatever they say is going to stay in the history books. I would love to run it back with him, if not, maybe fight Arnold Allen, Brian Ortega.”

Sterling is currently ranked ninth in the featherweight division and wants opponents ranked ahead of him to move up the ladder. "Funk Master" is still chasing history and adding to legacy.

“I want to fight up,” Sterling said. “I don’t really want to fight down, but if I have to, to prove my worth again, then it is what it is. I’m still chasing that gold. If I could get a second gold belt, man, that’s another legacy thing that people can’t take away from me.

“So, I’m chasing history at this point. Of course, the paychecks are good, but I’m not fighting just to be in there to say I’m fighting. I’m in there to beat the best guys. I’m in there to say I fought the best guys, and that’s what it’s about for the rest of my career.”