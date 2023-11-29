Aljamain Sterling announces move to featherweight

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is moving up a division to the 145-pound weight class. "Funk Master" made the announcement during the Mighty Podcast with host Demetrious Johnson.

As a bantamweight, Sterling defended the title three times and never missed weight.

"I've been 180, a little heavier than 180. It's not a good, healthy 180, but I could get up there. I feel good fight where I'm at right now, I'm about 170, 171, and that's a good, healthy weight for me. I'm not fat. I've got some abs going. I don't know how I've ever made it (135) and I don't know how I've made it for so long," said Sterling.

"I did the testing and my numbers came back that I'm 26.7 percent over the weight class limit in comparison with all the other bantamweights. I make the weight. People can say whatever they want. This is the only way I know how to compete from wrestling, to college wrestling, to now MMA. It's not easy, but I always get it done."

"I've always done it. It's the only thing I've ever known and I've always competed at a high level and I won. I was like, if it ain't broke don't fix it."

Sterling's next fight will be in the featherweight division and wants to fight Max Holloway in his first fight in the weight class.

"I think if I'm going to go up, why not shot for the stars. For me to go fight an up and comer doesn't make a ton of sense. What does that do for me," said Sterling. "I go in and win one fight against a guy like Max Holloway, I mean, I don't think there's anyone else to turn to. That guy is the one who is literally banishing all the contenders one by one, so if he's going to keep dispatching these guys, it's new blood, a new face. He doesn't have anything to do right now. I don't have anything to do right now. I think UFC 300 could be a fire card, comeback for that, or maybe March."