Alexander Volkov decisions Sergei Pavlovich in one-sided fight

A heavyweight bout between third-ranked Sergei Pavlovich and fifth-ranked Alexander Volkov served as the UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event.

The UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event featured a monumental heavyweight bout between third-ranked Sergei Pavlovich and fifth-ranked Alexander Volkov.  

Pavlovich entered the bout coming off a knockout loss to interim titleholder Tom Aspinall at UFC 295 in November.  Heading into that fight, the was riding a six-right winning steak.  Volkov made the walk to the octagon on a three-fight winning streak.  He submitted Tai Tuivasa in his last fight back in September.

Pavlovich took the center of the cage and inched forward.  Volkov delivered a leg kick and Pavlovich responded with a jab.  Volkov landed a hard kick to the body.  Pavlovich answered with a stiff jab.  Volkov moved along on the outside before landing to the body with a kick.  Pavlovich began loading up on punches.  Volkov used kicks to keep Pavlovich on the outside.  Volkov stepped in the pocket with a straight right hand.  Pavlovich looked to counter a body kick with punches.  Volkov landed a jab but Pavlovich reacted with a right hand.  They exchanged jabs and Volkov connected with a leg kick in the closing seconds of the round.  MMAWeekly scored the round. 10-9 for Volkov.

Volkov continued to utilized a kicking heavy offense in the second frame.  He landed two leg kicks followed by a kick to the body.  Pavlovich rushed in with a combination that came up short.  Volkov dictated the pace throughout the fight and brought a diverse attack.  A straight right hand stunned Pavlovich.  Pavlovich returned fire with a right hand.  Pavlovich tried to counter but had issues dealing with Volkov's distance.  MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Volkov.

Volkov opened the third round with leg kicks.  Pavlovich missed with a big right hand.  Pavlovich pressed forward but Volkov moved just out of reach.  Pavlovich connected with a combination.  Volkov responded with a right hand but Pavlovich delivered another combination.  Volkov switched stances and Pavlovich checked a leg kick.  Volkov continually landed his jab.  With a minute left in the frame, Volkov connected to the body with a kick.  Pavlovich closed the distance and clinched but separated seconds later.  Pavlovich landed a clean right hand but Volkov absorbed it.  Volkov connected with a head kick in the final seconds but Pavlovich withstood it.  MMAWeekly scored the third round 10-9 for Volkov.

The judges scored the fight for Volkov via unanimous decision.  The scorecards read 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

  
