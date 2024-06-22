Alexander Volkov decisions Sergei Pavlovich in one-sided fight

The UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event featured a monumental heavyweight bout between third-ranked Sergei Pavlovich and fifth-ranked Alexander Volkov.

Pavlovich entered the bout coming off a knockout loss to interim titleholder Tom Aspinall at UFC 295 in November. Heading into that fight, the was riding a six-right winning steak. Volkov made the walk to the octagon on a three-fight winning streak. He submitted Tai Tuivasa in his last fight back in September.

Pavlovich took the center of the cage and inched forward. Volkov delivered a leg kick and Pavlovich responded with a jab. Volkov landed a hard kick to the body. Pavlovich answered with a stiff jab. Volkov moved along on the outside before landing to the body with a kick. Pavlovich began loading up on punches. Volkov used kicks to keep Pavlovich on the outside. Volkov stepped in the pocket with a straight right hand. Pavlovich looked to counter a body kick with punches. Volkov landed a jab but Pavlovich reacted with a right hand. They exchanged jabs and Volkov connected with a leg kick in the closing seconds of the round. MMAWeekly scored the round. 10-9 for Volkov.

Volkov continued to utilized a kicking heavy offense in the second frame. He landed two leg kicks followed by a kick to the body. Pavlovich rushed in with a combination that came up short. Volkov dictated the pace throughout the fight and brought a diverse attack. A straight right hand stunned Pavlovich. Pavlovich returned fire with a right hand. Pavlovich tried to counter but had issues dealing with Volkov's distance. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for Volkov.

Volkov opened the third round with leg kicks. Pavlovich missed with a big right hand. Pavlovich pressed forward but Volkov moved just out of reach. Pavlovich connected with a combination. Volkov responded with a right hand but Pavlovich delivered another combination. Volkov switched stances and Pavlovich checked a leg kick. Volkov continually landed his jab. With a minute left in the frame, Volkov connected to the body with a kick. Pavlovich closed the distance and clinched but separated seconds later. Pavlovich landed a clean right hand but Volkov absorbed it. Volkov connected with a head kick in the final seconds but Pavlovich withstood it. MMAWeekly scored the third round 10-9 for Volkov.

The judges scored the fight for Volkov via unanimous decision. The scorecards read 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.