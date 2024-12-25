Alexander Volkanovski reveals his Top 5 fighters of all time list

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski gave his list of the Top 5 fighters of all time.

Who are the Top 5 greatest UFC fighters of all time? It's a question regularly debated in comment sections, discussed in YouTube videos and argued amongst friends.

While everyone has their opinions, it's always interesting and insightful to hear from a former champion and all-time great on the subject. Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski revealed his Top 5 greatest UFC fighters list during a Q & A on his YouTube channel.

"Top 5 fighters of all time? Damn. Alright, let's get into it," Volkanovski said before revealing the first fighter on his list. "I say Demetrious Johnson. I'm going to have to throw Jon Jones in there.

"Everyone knows my take on the trouble outside of it, but I mean, he's just been champion, he's been at the top forever," Volkanovski continued. "You can't deny his skill. He's definitely one of the greatest of all time. You have to give Jon Jones that.

"So, Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre. Georges St-Pierre's definitely got to be there. I'm running out of room. So, Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre. I'm going to have to throw Anderson Silva in there," Volkanovski added.

Out of the first four fighters Volkanovski picked in his Top 5 list, only Jon Jones is still an active fighter. St-Pierre retired in 2017. Silva retired in 2020, and Johnson hung up his gloves in 2023. But the final fighter to make Volkanovski's Top 5 list was a bit surprising. Volkanovski named former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to round out his list.

"A lot of championships. When it comes to striking, I honestly thing he's (Adesanya) the greatest striker the UFC has ever seen," Volkanovski said. "So, I'm going to go Adesanya as well.

"Am I missing someone? You've got your [Jose] Aldos. There's so many great champions, but that's it. I said five, so there you go."