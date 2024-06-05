Alexander Volkanovski open to replacing Conor McGregor at UFC 303

Alexander Volkanovski is open to stepping in as a short notice replacement for Conor McGregor at UFC 303.

Conor McGregor's anticipated return to the octagon could be in jeopardy, but Alexander Volkanovski is open to saving the day once again.

'The Notorious' has been vocal about his intentions but just weeks before his scheduled return, his comeback could be ruined. The Dublin native was set to face Michael Chandler in what could be a significant title eliminator matchup in either the lightweight or welterweight divisions.

As uncertainty clouds the UFC 303 headliner, Alexander Volkanovski has thrown his name into the hat if Conor McGregor isn't able to compete on June 29.

"Yeah, [I've got] nothing booked at the moment," Volkanovski said. "I'm going to start getting that training in. Obviously I'm always training all year round but I wanted to go there and start to set things up."

"Maybe it's come at a good time. You're hearing all these whispers, what's going on with, you know, another of this talk with Conor McGregor and whatnot."

"Maybe they need a late notice replacement again. I'm always keen to throw my hand up

This wouldn't be the first time Alexander Volkanovski has stepped in to save a huge pay-per-view card.

After Charles Oliveira was forced to pull out of a title fight against Islam Makhachev, Volkanovski stepped up in his absence. Although many were excited for the matchup, it proved to be a mistake for the Australian as he would suffer his first defeat in the UFC when he was knocked out midway through the first round.

UFC 303 has already broken a record and looks set to be one of the biggest events in the promotions history.

Volkanovski jumping in on short notice to face a dangerous challenger like Michael Chandler has all the signs of being a fight of the year potential clash. Despite that, the UFC would likely face backlash for their bizarre ticket prices if Conor McGregor doesn't compete on the card.