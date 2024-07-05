Alexander Gustafsson: 'Tom Aspinall will be too much for Jon Jones'

Interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has been calling out Jon Jones since winning the interim championship in November 2023. Jones has been sidelined since tearing a pectoral tendon while preparing to face former two-time titleholder Stipe Miocic at UFC 295. The two are expected to finally fight later this year.

During Jones' absence, Aspinall was crowned the interim champion and will defend that title at UFC 304 on July 27 in Manchester, England against fourth-ranked Curtis Blaydes. A win could put Aspinall on a collision course with Jones.

Former three-time light heavyweight title challenger Alexander Gustafsson believes Aspinall will defeat Jones if a fight between the two comes to fruition. Gustafsson fought Jones twice. He lost to Jones both times but their first fight at UFC 165 may have been the toughest test of Jones' career.

‘‘Aspinall is on fire right now and he is a very, very good heavyweight. I don't see anyone beating Aspinall right now," Gustafsson told Crypto Sports Betting. "I understand why Tom wants to fight Jon, it’s because Jon is the GOAT, he is the biggest UFC star right now. If Tom was to beat Jon it would be bigger than winning any UFC belt. The biggest achievement in the UFC right now is to beat Jon Jones. I understand why Aspinall is chasing the fight. I think he is ready for Jon. He's on fire right now. If he fights Jon Jones it should be now.

“Yes, I think Tom will be too much for Jon. He has all the weapons to beat Jon. Jon hasn't been that active, but he's still the GOAT. You can never count this guy out, he's so freaking good at what he does," Gustafsson continued. "He's handled every opponent and everybody knows how good he is, but Aspinall right now, I see him as very dangerous for Jon right now. He's dangerous on his feet, he's fast, he has great footwork and he's a smart fighter. He has the tools to do good against Jon and even beat him. If they will fight, now is the time for Aspinall. He could go down as one of the best heavyweights ever.’’