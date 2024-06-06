Alex Pereira uses racial slur in response to Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira shared a racial slur on social media in response to his fellow light heavyweight Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill's rivalry continues to escalate on social media. However, the Brazilian may face some backlash after he shared a racial slur online.

'Poatan' has been a phenom since signing with the UFC and is already in an exclusive list of fighters who've held titles in two divisions. To capture his 205 lbs belt, the kickboxer knocked out his year-long rival Hill inside the first round–though his celebration afterwards didn't go down well with his opponent.

Two months after his defeat, Jamahal Hill decided to take the social media to share his thoughts about being respectful to fighters inside the cage.

"I haven't really spoke on this but I went to Brazil and DOG WALKED your guy in one of the most one aided a** whooping in championship history and after showed nothing but respect and paid homage!"

"I've never celebrated over an opponent I beat and even called out my fans for disrespecting Johnny Walker after I slept him!"

Hill then called out Pereira for his viral celebration, insisting that the two will cross paths again in the future.

"Alex Pereira, you really setup a punch you couldn't get without a weird, confusing moment and did some weak sh*t but it's OK because you will fight me again."

"And [this time] my eyes won't leave you until you're as stiff as Izzy [Israel Adesanya] left you in Miami."

Check out Jamahal Hill's Instagram post directed at Alex Pereira below.

Jamahal Hill's rant caught the attention of Alex Pereira. The South American shared a short response, telling Hill, 'You reap what you sow, Chama.'

Despite making a harmless response to Hill, Pereira shared a post on his Instagram that had one major change. Instead of his signature 'Chama,' his new comment was now followed by a racial slur.