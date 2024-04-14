Alex Pereira makes quick work of Jamahal Hill in UFC 300 main event

Jamahal Hill won the UFC 205-pound championship by defeating Glover Teixeira in January 2023, but was never able to defend the belt.

Hill was forced to vacate the title after rupturing his Achilles tendon in a pickup basketball game. As he recovered, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira moved up a weight class and captured the title.

On Saturday, Pereira puts the belt on the line for the first against a man that never lost it. Pereira has gone 2-0 since moving to the light heavyweight division with wins over former champions Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. Hill, of course, was looking to win back the title he was forced to relinquish.

Pereira landed first with an outside leg kick. Hill inched forward and landed an outside leg kick. They exchanged leg kicks. Both men stood right in front of the other. Pereira delivered a body kick and Hill responded with a right hand. Pereira targeted the body with a right hand. Hill went high with a kick but it was blocked. Pereira went to the body with a punch followed by a leg kick. Pereira pressed forward. Hill landed a. kick to the cup and Pereira said let the fight continue.

Pereira landed a left hook that sent Hill falling backwards, arms out, onto the canvas. Pereira followed him to the ground and unloaded left hands until Hill was left limp on the floor.

The official time of the stoppage was 3:14 of the first round.