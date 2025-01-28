Alex Pereira: 'Let's make the fight with Jon Jones'

If light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defeats top contender Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 on March 8, there's not a lot left for "Poatan" to accomplish in the 205-pound weight class. He's already beaten three former champions (one of them twice), and a win over Ankalaev would cap off a dominant title reign.

If everything goes as planned at T-Mobile Arena for Pereira against Ankalaev, and the belt remains in his possession, the Brazilian wants to face heavyweight champion Jon Jones next. If Pereira won the heavyweight title, he'd become the first fighter in the promotion's history to have held championships in three divisions.

"It's not about only fighting at heavyweight. At first I made that noise but now I think it can be a risk but not be a risk," Pereira said during an appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show. "I'm the champ. I want to fight the champ, so let's make the fight with Jon Jones. That's the fight that I want for heavyweight."

Alex Pereira: 'I will fight anybody at heavyweight'

UFC CEO Dana White expects Jones to face interim champion Tom Aspinall next, but Jones has stated that he'd rather take on Pereira because he believes it's a bigger money fight. Some believe Jones would rather face Pereira because he sees him as an easier matchup. Pereira doesn't agree.

"It's about the momentum and the risk. There's also a risk fighting Aspinall. What's he going to win from there," Pereira said. "Fighting me is a much bigger achievement. I think it's the weight of the fight. After that, I think he said he could beat up everybody. It's bigger fights. I think that's why."

Pereira didn't rule out facing Aspinall, or any other heavyweight, but the prize in his eyes is a fight with Jones because Jones holds the belt.

"I'll fight anyone at heavyweight," Pereira said. "I'm the champion. Jon Jones is the champion. If Aspinall was the champ I'd want to fight him."