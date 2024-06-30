Alex Pereira knocks Jiri Prochazka out in UFC 303 main event

UFC 303 was headlined by a middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka.

UFC 303 was expected to be headlined by Conor McGregor's octagon return against Michael Chandler but McGregor was forced out due to a toe injury. Once McGregor fell out of the event, the fight card went through a major transformation including getting a new main event.

A middleweight championship rematch between champion Alex Pereira and former titleholder Jiri Prochazka headlined UFC 303 on Saturday. The two first fought at UFC 295 last November with Pereira finishing Prochazka in the second round via technical knockout.

Prochazka entered the fight coming off a TKO win over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 300 in April. Pereira was on a three-fight winning streak and coming off a knockout win over Jamahal Hill on the same UFC 300 fight card.

Pereira connected first with a leg kick. Prochazka bounced on the outside and landed a left hand. Pereira responded with a leg kick. Pereira landed a big left hook. Prochazka closed the distance with a combination. Pereira countered with a right hand followed by a leg kick. Pereira landed another leg kick before going to the body with a kick.

Midway through the opening round Prochazka landed a right hand and clinched. He pressed Pereira against the fence. Pereira delivered a knee to the body. They exchanged knees to the body and Pereira circled free. Pereira continued to deliver leg kicks. Pereira connected with a left hand that sent Prochazka crashing to the canvas at the bell. Prochazka looked wobbly when he got back to his feet.

Pereira landed a head kick that dropped Prochazka in the opening seconds of the second round. Pereira hammered away with punches and the referee stopped the fight. Prochazka was badly hurt and staggered trying to get up.

The official time of the finish was 0:12 of the second round.