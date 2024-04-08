Alex Pereira: 'Jiri Prochazka is superior to Jamhal Hill'

UFC 300 fight week is upon us. The historic event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between champion Alex Pereira (9-2) and former titleholder Jamahal Hill (12-1, 1 NC).

Pereira won the 205-pound championship by stopping former champion Jiri Prochazka in the second round of the UFC 295 main event in November.

"I feel very good. I'm ready. This camp was good. Perfect camp. Perfect training partners. The energy is good," Pereira told SHAK MMA.

Looking ahead to the Hill matchup, Pereira believes Prochazka is a superior striker to his UFC 300 opponent.

"I think Jiri is more accurate and precise on his strikes, the way that he flows, the way that he fights. Jamhal Hill has a little bit more advantage on his power which makes him dangerous too because nobody wants to take a hit and go down in fights. But when You talk about skill level, Jiri Prochazka is superior."

UFC 300 will be Pereira's first light heavyweight title defense. He moved up a division after losing to Israel Adesanya in a rematch UFC 287. He plans on bringing the same excitement that he did at middleweight to the 205-pound weight class.

"I want to bring the same level of excitement for the fans at light heavyweight," Pereira said. "I want to make the fans want to by the pay-per-view. I want to make the fans get excited for my performance."