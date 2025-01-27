Skip to main content

After 'best training camp in a long time,' Israel Adesanya looks to freestyle at UFC Saudi Arabia

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya headlines Saturday's UFC Fight Night 250 event in Saudi Arabia against Nassourdine Imavov.

Coming off back-to-back losses for the first time in his career, former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya put in a sixteen week training camp for his upcoming fight against fifth-ranked Nassourdine Imavov.

"Fighting him and beating him would be a way of just saying, like yeah, you can't count me out no matter what.  I can still take any of the top guys in this game at anytime," Adesanya said on his YouTube channel.  

Fights are often won or lost in the gym.  Adesanya left to stone unturned in his preparation for Saturday's showdown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"Izzy is looking good. The team is looking good,"said Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman. "I can honestly say that that's the best camp Izzy's done in a long, long time.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"We just dotted all of our Is and crossed all of our Ts, so feeling very confident with his physical shape in particular, and mentally Izzy's always on point."

Looking back at the training camp, Adesanya characterized it as 'different.'  He hopes the preparation will lead to his hand being raised this weekend.  

"Go in there and do what I do, showoff and get my hand raised," Adesanya said when asked about the matchup.  "I'm just going to go in there and free freely.  I just want to go in there and freestyle, have fun and I get the job done." 
Aljamain Sterling
News

Aljamain Sterling eyes April return: 'I’m still chasing that gold'

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is eyeing an April return to the octagon and named two potential opponents.

By Jeff Cain
mcgregor-stephens-overhead-bkfckm5-1600
News

Jeremy Stephens reacts to face-off with 'Cocaine Conor' McGregor: 'I’ll make him quit'

Following his BKFC KnuckleMania 5 win over Eddie Alvarez, Jeremy Stephens went face-to-face with Conor McGregor.

By Jeff Cain
(L-R) Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa punches American Sean Strickland in the middleweight championship bout during UFC 297 at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 20, 2024 ,in Toronto. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
News

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 1 | Full Fight Video

Rewatch the first full fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Sean Strickland ahead of their rematch title fight at UFC 312.

By Jeff Cain