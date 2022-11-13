Newly crowned champions banked UFC 281 bonuses

Following Saturday’s UFC 281 event, UFC president Dana White announced the recipients of the performance-based bonuses. The fight promotion handed out four $50,000 checks to Alex Pereira, Zhang Weili, Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler.

Fight of the Night: Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler

Fight of the Night honors went to the main card lightweight match between former interim champion Dustin Poirier and former three-time Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler. Chandler had Poireir badly hurt early in the opening round, but the round ended with Poirier nearly finishing Chandler.

Poirier was able to put an end to the bloody affair in the third round. After taking Chandler’s back, Poirier sunk in a rear-naked choke that forced Chandler to tap out. Both men earned an extra $50,000 for their efforts.

Performance of the Night: Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira bagged a bonus for his fifth round stoppage of Israel Adesanya to capture the UFC middleweight crown. It was Pereira’s eight MMA fight. He previously defeated Adesanya twice in kickboxing, including by knockout in their second fight. He’d have to come from behind on Saturday.

Pereira, needing a finish, stunned Adesanya with a right hand. He followed up with a left hook that landed cleanly. Adesanya tried to defend himself but couldn’t get his hands up. Pereira continued to land punches until the referee stepped in. Pereira earned the belt and a bonus.

Performance of the Night: Zhang Weili

Former women’s strawweight champion Zhang Weili won back the title in the co-main event by defeating former two-time titleholder Carla Esparza. The bout featured high-level grappling that included submission attempts, escapes, reversals and exciting scrambles.

Early in the second round, Weili took Esparza’s back during a scramble on the ground. She was able to lock on a rear-naked choke. Esparza fought to free herself but ultimately was forced to tap out. Weili won back the belt and banked a bonus.

