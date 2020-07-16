Newcomers clean-up with UFC on ESPN 13 bonuses on Fight Island

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 16, 2020
UFC newcomers ran rampant on the UFC on ESPN 13 post-fight bonuses on Wednesday night on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

Abdul Razak Alhassan returned from two years on the sidelines to put on a Fight of the Night performance against Mounir Lazzez. The newcomer, Lazzez, who fights out of Dubai, got the victory and a $50,000 bonus for his half of the Fight of the Night honors.

Alhassan, however, did not receive a bonus. He was ineligible for any performance bonuses after missing weight on Tuesday.

With all five main card bouts going the distance and five out of six preliminary bouts ending by finish, it’s no surprise that the three UFC on ESPN 13 Performance of the Night bonuses went to prelim fighters.

Lerone Murphy was in his second UFC bout on Wednesday, but fought Zubaira Tukhugov to a draw in his debut. So his first-round TKO stoppage of Ricardo Ramos in Abu Dhabi was a boost to his UFC tenure and his bottom line.

Swedish fighter Khamzat Chimaev earned a bonus with his impressive debut by blistering John Phillips, finishing the fight with a D’Arce choke submission early in round two.

Lithuanian fighter Modestas Bukauskas, who fights out of England, unleashed a fury of elbows on Andreas Michailidis at the end of the first round. Michailidis being unable to make it back to his corner, the referee waved off the fight.

It was a memorable debut for Bukauskas, who earned one of the three Performance of the Night bonuses on Wednesday.

UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige Performance Bonuses

Fight of the Night:

  • Abdul Razak Alhassan* vs. Mounir Lazzez (*Alhassan not eligible due to missed weight)

Performances of the Night:

  • Lerone Murphy
  • Khamzat Chimaev
  • Modestas Bukauskas

