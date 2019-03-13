New UFC champ Kamaru Usman updates condition following surgery

Newly crowned UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman had to undergo surgery this week, but it doesn’t appear that he will be sidelined for long.

Usman became the UFC welterweight champion by throttling Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 on March 2. Less than two weeks later, the UFC’s first Nigerian-born champion went under the knife.

Following surgery on Tuesday, Usman said via an Instagram story, “I had knee surgery before, I thought this was going to be like that. This ain’t that at all; at all. This (expletive) different,” according to MMAJunkie.

Though he said little about the surgery in his story, Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz told MMAJunkie that the surgery on Tuesday in Philadelphia was to repair a double hernia, not a knee injury, as many might have thought.

Usman said that he was already looking forward to his comeback fight against “you know who,” which was obviously a nod to former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington. Usman, his manager, and Covington had several run-ins during the UFC 235 fight week, but it all boiled over the Sunday after Usman won the belt. Usman, his manager, and Covington had a heated exchange in a casino buffet line in Las Vegas.

Usman has yet to indicate a specific timeline for his return, but on Wednesday tweeted, “Surgery went well yesterday and today I’m already in Physical Therapy. Thank you all for the support and well wishes, be back soon, the champ.”