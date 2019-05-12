New UFC champ Jessica Andrade open to Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jedrzejczyk rematches (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Jessica Andrade new it wouldn’t be easy, but she stayed the course and her patience paid off, as she took the strawweight championship from Rose Namajunas at UFC 237 on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

In her post-fight interview, Andrade admitted that she knew Namajunas would hurt her in their fight – and she did, as witnessed by the cut and stitches across Andrade’s left eyelid – but she also knew that it was her time to become a world champion.

Though she scored a knockout victory with her slam of Namajunas at UFC 237, Andrade wasn’t about to rule out the possibility of giving the former champion an immediate rematch. She also wouldn’t mind running back a loss to Joanna Jedrzejcyzk.

TRENDING > Jared Cannonier takes out Anderson Silva’s leg for the win at UFC 237

Listen in as Jessica Andrade talked with the UFC’s Megan Olivi about her UFC 237 bout with Rose Namajunas, winning the strawweight belt, and what comes next.