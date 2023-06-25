New survey shows most US states are backing Elon Musk in a potential Mark Zuckerberg fight

According to a “semi-scientific Twitter study conducted over the past 36 hours” by BetOnline more US states are backing Twitter owner Elon Musk in a fight with Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

One must remember that this survey was done on the platform owned by Musk and could have a vastly different outcome if done on one of Zuckerberg’s social media outlets.

The survey has Zuckerberg as an underdog, he is a -500 (1/5) while Musk is a +300 (3/1). 36 of the US stated picked Musk and just 14 picked Zuckerberg.

Alaska, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Utah and Vermont are the 14 states supporting Zuckerberg, according to the study which was compiled over thousands of tweets.

