HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDustin Poirier disregards negativity about interim title, promises he will feel like a ‘world champion’

TJ Dillashaw

featuredT.J. Dillashaw suspended 2 years by USADA following positive drug test

featuredKelvin Gastelum compares Israel Adesanya hype to Uriah Hall after TUF 17

featuredMax Holloway addresses his future at featherweight ahead of UFC 236

New surveillance footage shows Conor McGregor snatch phone and smash it

April 10, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor is facing legal charges, which include one felony and one misdemeanor, for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone and then picking it up and taking it with him.

While the fan initially filed a lawsuit against McGregor, he recently withdrew it with prejudice, meaning that he can’t pursue the lawsuit again in the future. That doesn’t mean McGregor is clear of the charges, however.

The Irish superstar will still have to go to court to face the charges against him, and a recent surveillance video unearthed by TMZ Sports isn’t likely going to help his case. 

The video clearly shows McGregor slapping the phone from an individual’s hand and stomping on it multiple times. He then picks up the phone and walks away. 

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s phone-smashing lawsuit dismissed

McGregor is clear to return to the Octagon as of Saturday, April 6, following the completion of a Nevada-imposed suspension for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team last October.

McGregor recently issued a retirement tweet, but appears to have changed his mind after recently tweeting, “See you in the Octagon.” Still, there is nothing official on tap for his return, although a July date had reportedly been discussed.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA