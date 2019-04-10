New surveillance footage shows Conor McGregor snatch phone and smash it

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Former UFC dual-division champion Conor McGregor is facing legal charges, which include one felony and one misdemeanor, for allegedly smashing a fan’s phone and then picking it up and taking it with him.

While the fan initially filed a lawsuit against McGregor, he recently withdrew it with prejudice, meaning that he can’t pursue the lawsuit again in the future. That doesn’t mean McGregor is clear of the charges, however.

The Irish superstar will still have to go to court to face the charges against him, and a recent surveillance video unearthed by TMZ Sports isn’t likely going to help his case.

The video clearly shows McGregor slapping the phone from an individual’s hand and stomping on it multiple times. He then picks up the phone and walks away.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor’s phone-smashing lawsuit dismissed

McGregor is clear to return to the Octagon as of Saturday, April 6, following the completion of a Nevada-imposed suspension for his role in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl with Khabib Nurmagomedov and his team last October.

McGregor recently issued a retirement tweet, but appears to have changed his mind after recently tweeting, “See you in the Octagon.” Still, there is nothing official on tap for his return, although a July date had reportedly been discussed.