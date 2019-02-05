New England Patriots Win the Super Bowl Again: ‘Congratulations Dana’ (UFC 234 Embedded)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 234 Embedded, middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum observes Super Bowl Monday down under before returning to the gym.

Aussie light heavyweight Jim Crute shops for clothes, and flyweight Montana De La Rosa enjoys her first trip overseas.

Middleweight co-main star Israel Adesanya arrives in Melbourne and tracks opponent Anderson Silva on social media.

UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

