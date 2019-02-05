HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKelvin Gastelum: Robert Whittaker Has What I Want, ‘Now I Have to Rip His Head Off to Take It’

featuredBen Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

featuredConor McGregor Wants to Fight in Brazil and Jose Aldo Is More than Happy to Welcome Him

featuredMarlon Moraes Submits Raphael Assuncao in Rematch Then Takes a Shot at UFC Champ TJ Dillashaw

New England Patriots Win the Super Bowl Again: ‘Congratulations Dana’ (UFC 234 Embedded)

February 5, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 234 Embedded, middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum observes Super Bowl Monday down under before returning to the gym.

Aussie light heavyweight Jim Crute shops for clothes, and flyweight Montana De La Rosa enjoys her first trip overseas.

Middleweight co-main star Israel Adesanya arrives in Melbourne and tracks opponent Anderson Silva on social media.

UFC 234 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the world middleweight title fight taking place Saturday, February 9th on Pay-Per-View.

TRENDING > Ben Askren and Kamaru Usman Backstage Altercation Video Surfaces

Tune in Saturday, Feb. 9 (across North America, Feb. 10 local time in Melbourne), for full UFC 234: Whittaker vs. Gastelum Live Results.

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC on FOX 31: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
UFC on ESPN+ 1: Brooklyn
UFC 233: Anaheim
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA