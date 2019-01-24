New Bouts Added to Invicta FC 34 Fight Card

HOT OFF THE WIRE

January 24, 2019
Invicta Fighting Championships on Wednesday announced flyweight additions to Invicta FC 34, taking place at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kan. on Friday, Feb. 15.

Invicta FC 34, which already features a flyweight championship main event and the opening round of a flyweight contender tournament, will further highlight the 125-pound division with two new bouts.

Victoria “Fury” Leonardo (3-1) welcomes newcomer Jamie “Lil Cannon” Milanowski (2-2) to the promotion, while Christina “Roadhouse” Ricker (1-1) also makes her first Invicta appearance, taking on Caitlin Sammons (0-0), who turns pro after a 7-1 amateur career.

With Brogan Walker-Sanchez unable to compete at Invicta FC 34 due to injury, Mexico’s Karina Rodriguez (6-3) moves from the flyweight tournament reserve bout into a semifinal match-up against UFC veteran Milana Dudieva (12-7).

Rodriguez’s original opponent, Tracy Cortez (4-1), will now face undefeated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu ace Erin Blanchfield (3-0) for the tournament reserve spot.

A featherweight bout between Courtney “The Lion” King (1-1) and Holli “The Huntress” Salazar (1-0-1) has also been added to Invicta FC 34.

The complete fight card for Invicta FC 34 can be found below:

Invicta FC 34 Fight Card

  • Flyweight Title Bout: Vanessa Porto vs. Pearl Gonzalez
  • Flyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout: Milana Dudieva vs. Karina Rodriguez
  • Flyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout: DeAnna Bennett vs. Miranda Maverick
  • Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez vs. Erin Blanchfield
  • Featherweight Bout: Faith McMah vs. Helena Kolesnyk
  • Flyweight Bout: Victoria Leonardo vs. Jamie Milanowski
  • Featherweight Bout: Courtney King vs. Holli Salazar
  • Flyweight Bout: Caitlin Sammons vs. Christina Ricker

Invicta FC 34 will stream live on UFC FIGHT PASS at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Feb. 15.

