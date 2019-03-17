Nevada officials want to regulate ‘mouthy fighters,’ but are they crossing a line?

Officials from the Nevada State Athletic Commission are getting tired of the altercations that often stem from an ever-escalating game of trash talk between fighters.

According to NSAC chair Anthony Marnell, “There’s a moral line here that has been crossed,” when referring to many of the recent exchanges between fighters outside of the cage, as well as in it. He seems to believe that it’s time for the commission to crack down on the fighters and push promoters to do the same.

“We’re gonna have to discuss mouthy fighters and the things that they say prior to fights and what the consequences are for that.”

The discussion came to light during the NSAC’s January 2019 meeting addressing the disciplinary actions taken against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Following the meeting, Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett met with MMAWeekly and other news outlets to discuss the matter.

While the commission feels that fighters are crossing a line, is the commission, as a government entity, also crossing a line when it comes to the rights of the fighters regarding the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution?