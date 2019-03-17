HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredDana White not happy following backstage fight between Jorge Masvidal and Leon Edwards

Jorge Masvidal KOs Darren Till at UFC London

featuredJorge Masvidal flattens Darren Till with vicious second-round KO in UFC London main event

UFC London Till vs Masvidal Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 5 Live Results: Till vs. Masvidal (Full Results and Live Fight Stats)

featuredTony Ferguson’s wife files for restraining order, concerned for his well being

Nevada officials want to regulate ‘mouthy fighters,’ but are they crossing a line?

March 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Officials from the Nevada State Athletic Commission are getting tired of the altercations that often stem from an ever-escalating game of trash talk between fighters.

According to NSAC chair Anthony Marnell, “There’s a moral line here that has been crossed,” when referring to many of the recent exchanges between fighters outside of the cage, as well as in it. He seems to believe that it’s time for the commission to crack down on the fighters and push promoters to do the same.

“We’re gonna have to discuss mouthy fighters and the things that they say prior to fights and what the consequences are for that.”

The discussion came to light during the NSAC’s January 2019 meeting addressing the disciplinary actions taken against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Following the meeting, Marnell and executive director Bob Bennett met with MMAWeekly and other news outlets to discuss the matter.

TRENDING > Backstage Video: Jorge Masvidal busts Leon Edwards open in UFC London brawl

While the commission feels that fighters are crossing a line, is the commission, as a government entity, also crossing a line when it comes to the rights of the fighters regarding the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution?

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA