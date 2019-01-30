Nevada Commission Threatens to Penalize Fighters Like Conor McGregor Who Trash Talk (NSAC Hearing)

A dangerous precedent? Nevada State Athletic Commission chair Anthony Marnell was clear that he is not happy with how some fighters are speaking to others and wants to put a stop to the incendiary speech.

In reference to Conor McGregor‘s fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, he said that things have gotten out of hand and that the NSAC will look into possibly “fining and/or suspending” fighters for inappropriate speech.