HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredKayla Harrison: ‘Every fight is like the Olympics for me at this point, that’s how I treat it’

Conor McGregor weigh-ins tongue out

featuredDana White meeting with Conor McGregor soon, fight against ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone ‘makes sense’

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 with belt

featuredRose Namajunas happy to move past Joanna Jedrzejczyk with new challenge against Jessica Andrade

Daniel Cormier UFC 217 interview

featuredDaniel Cormier eyeing Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones as final two UFC fights

Neiman Gracie makes his prediction for Douglas Lima vs. Michael ‘Venom’ Page at Bellator 221

May 8, 2019
NoNo Comments

As Neiman Gracie prepares for his shot at Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald in June, he’s also keeping a watchful eye on one fight in particular taking place this weekend.

At Bellator 221 from Chicago, former champion Douglas Lima takes on highly touted striker Michael ‘Venom’ Page aka MVP in the semifinals of the ongoing Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix.

The winner of that fight will then move on to face either Gracie or MacDonald later this year.

While his focus remains on MacDonald and their date in June, Gracie believes he knows who will be standing across the cage from him if he’s successful in his bid to become Bellator champion.Michael Page - Bellator

“It’s a little like Rory’s fight against Jon Fitch. Everybody was counting Jon Fitch out, everybody thought it would be an easy fight for Rory and I said it wouldn’t be that easy. I said that Jon Fitch would bring the fight to him and I think the same thing is going to happen in that fight,” Gracie explained when speaking to MMAWeekly.

“I think Douglas is the favorite and I think Douglas is going to win but if he slips a little bit on MVP, MVP can catch him. He’s got to watch out. It’s not going to be an easy fight for him. It’s going to be a tense fight. It’s going to be dangerous from the beginning. I think Douglas is going to win but it’s going to be a tough fight.”

Lima is favored to win in the fight against Page with vastly more experience against higher level competition than the kickboxer from England.

Still, Page has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his fighting career, which is why he’s been called one of the best prospects to enter the sport in several years.

Lima faces Page on Saturday night and then the winner will await the title fight between Gracie and MacDonald in June before scheduling the finals of the welterweight tournament later this year.

 

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA