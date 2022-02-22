Neiman Gracie addresses the haters following loss ‘please leave me alone’

Neiman Gracie made history when he not only fought his career first five-round fight but faced off with Logan Storley in Bellator’s first five-round non-title fight.

But he didn’t get the win and all he wants is for fans to stop complaining about his performance.

“when my fights go to the ground mofos complain that is boring,” he tweeted on Monday afternoon. “When I do a 5 round striking war mofos complain that was no grappling. Please leave me alone one thing you can’t say is that any of my fights are boring. I always make y’all moneys worth it.”

when my fights go to the ground

mofos complain that is boring

when I do a 5 round striking war

mofos complain that was no grappling.

please leave me alone 😩

one thing you can’t say is that any of my fights are boring

I always make y’all moneys worth it — Neiman Gracie (@NeimanGracie) February 21, 2022

Despite the loss, many fans come to his defense in the comments giving him words of encouragement.

“You do you brotha! Beast all around! Keep that grind! You got a fan here!” someone tweeted.

“95 percent of fight fans on here don’t know what they’re talking about, don’t pay attention to them and keep growing and winning,” another fan tweeted.

Storley defeated Gracie via unanimous decision (48-47, 50-45, 49-46).