Neil Magny reveals failed drug test led to exit from UFC Rochester co-main event

Neil Magny has come forward to reveal that he was flagged for a potential doping violation by USADA, which led to his exit from his upcoming fight against Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night in Rochester this weekend.

Magny was pulled from the fight on Monday with no reason given at the time as the UFC began the search for a new opponent to face Luque on Saturday night.

Ultimately, LFA veteran Derrick Krantz was tapped as a replacement to face Luque.

As for Magny, he took to Instagram to reveal details regarding his current standing after receiving word from USADA that an out-of-competition drug test had been flagged for a banned substance.

“As many of you know, I had to withdraw from my scheduled bout against Vicente Luque on Saturday, May 18th. I want to apologize to him, as I know how difficult it is to lose an opponent days out from a fight,” Magny wrote on Instagram. “Throughout my MMA career I have been very transparent. I am not afraid to admit when I am in the wrong. On Saturday, May 11, 2019, I received an email from USADA stating that I have been flagged due to an “out of competition drug test”. The flag was due to a metabolite of the substance “Di-Hydroxy-LGD-4033”.

“I have fully cooperated with USADA thus far to determine how this substance was found in the sample I provided them on May 5, 2019. I have always been an advocate for the strict drug testing in the UFC, even to the extent of opting for my collected samples to be used for research purposes by USADA. I know without a doubt that I have done everything according to the standards set by USADA. I have faith in USADA that this situation will resolved in a timely manner and that I will be cleared of any wrong doing. To all of my fans and supporters, thank you. I assure you that I have not let you down.”

LGD-4033 is banned at all times under the WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) banned substances list. It’s the same drug that NBA player Joakim Noah tested positive for back in 2017, which led to a 20 game suspension.

As part of an updated set of rules and regulations between the UFC and USADA, fighters who are flagged for potential doping violations are not exposed publicly any longer until the adjudication process has played out.

Athletes are allowed to speak out on their own behalf, which is what Magny did by revealing his current standing with USADA in the wake of the positive drug test.

With Magny being flagged for a potential doping violation, he will be placed on a temporary suspension as the adjudication process plays out.

Meanwhile, Luque will still compete this weekend against Krantz, although the final bout order for UFC Fight Night in Rochester hasn’t been revealed.