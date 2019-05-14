HOT OFF THE WIRE
Neil Magny out of UFC Rochester co-main event, Vicente Luque awaits replacement

May 13, 2019
The UFC Fight Night card this weekend in Rochester, New York took an unexpected hit on Monday as co-main event fighter Neil Magny was forced off the card for undisclosed reasons.

UFC officials confirmed the news on Monday following an initial report from MMAJunkie.

While there were no details available about Magny’s exit from the card, it leaves a gaping hole in the co-main event with Vicente Luque now awaiting word on a new opponent.

The UFC is searching for a replacement to step in on six days notice to face Luque on Saturday night but as of now no opponent has been found.

Luque was looking to build on his four-fight win streak including a ‘Fight of the Night’ performance in his last outing against Bryan Barberena.

Now he’ll have to wait on word from the UFC to see if he will get a replacement opponent for Saturday or potentially get pushed back to a later date.

